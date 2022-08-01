New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 12 noon after a few minutes of business following protests by opposition leaders demanding withdrawal of suspension of four Congress MPs.

As the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

While Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have bagged gold, Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar got silver and Gururaja Poojary got bronze, he noted.

Birla congratulated the medal winners and all players participating in the sporting event and said they are the inspiration for the youth of the country.

When he took up questions related to different ministries, Congress members started protests demanding the withdrawal of suspension of four of their colleagues.

Initially they protested standing at the aisles but later came to the well of the House.

The speaker appealed to them to go back to their seats and allow the House to run.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and not allowing the House to function by their protests.

Birla said such protests were not good as it was lowering the dignity of the House. The opposition did not heed to the appeals following which the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Four Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani -- were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18. PTI ACB NAB

