New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following uproar over the issue of deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

As soon as the House assembled, the opposition members, mostly Congress MPs were on their feet trying to raise the issue.

Also Read | Indore Man Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Badminton, Dies After Refusing To Take Medicine Due to Jain Tradition ‘Navkarsi’.

Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating members by saying the government has taken note of their concerns seriously.

"It is a matter of foreign policy. The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations. You can raise your issues at 12 noon and allow the Question Hour to run smoothly," he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

However, the protesting members ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued the protests following which Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)