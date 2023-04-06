New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday after Speaker Om Birla announced that the House had been adjourned sine die (for indefinite period).

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members came to the well raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

They were also carrying placards with their demands written on them.

The speaker said the behaviour of opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country.

However, opposition members ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die after completing his customary valedictory speech. PTI ACB

