Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): TTV Dhinakaran, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam chief and National Democratic Alliance candidate in Theni, released the AMMK's manifesto on Saturday.

Dhinakaran vowed to raise the capacity of Mullaperiyar Dam while ensuring the welfare of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

"The water level of Mullaperiyar dam will be raised to 152 feet as per the Supreme Court order and steps will be taken to protect the rights of the state and the welfare of the farmers. The forest department's attempt to evict 18 villagers living as tribals in Meghamalai, Thummakundu and Valparai areas will be stopped and necessary steps will be taken to resettle them there with the help of the central government," Dhinakaran said while speaking on occasion.

Dhinakaran is contesting against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's VT Narayanasamy.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IADMK's Raveendranath Kumar won the Theni Lok Sabha seat. The AIADMK was then an ally partner of BJP.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 in Lok Sabha polls that will be held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of 39 seats. (ANI)

