New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi, announced the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday.

In a post on X, the Congress General Secretary said that after vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Forces 17-Year-Old Tenant, Her Friend To Perform Obscene Dance in Indore; Arrested.

"After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ," Venugopal posted on X.

He also announced that the party will hold two subsequent mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Operations Disrupted Due to 'Operational Reasons', Says 'Teams Tirelessly Working To Stabilise Situation'.

"Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad!" he added.

"In Jaipur, INC President Mallikarjun @kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be launching the manifesto addressing the Mega Rallies Rahul ji will also be addressing the Manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad!" the Congress General Secretary said.

The Congress General Secretary further reaffirmed the grand old party's focus on welfare and their 'pro-development vision.'

"Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare-oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well!" he said.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)