Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Deputy Election Commissioners Hirdesh Kumar and Ajay Bhadoo, held an inter-state meeting on Tuesday to review poll preparedness in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh ahead of the upcoming the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Top bureaucrats, police officers, nodal officers from different departments, and senior officials from enforcement agencies including Income Tax, ED, Customs, and other officials from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh attended the meeting to review election arrangements and law and order coordination.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said that during the meeting, the ECI team directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state borders and state authorities assured to further strengthen interstate coordination for a smooth electoral process.

The team specifically stressed the need for vigilance over the interstate check posts across neighboring states to ensure no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs or freebies takes place, he said.

The CEO further said the ECI team has been informed that state officials have been asked to step up seizures with support from adjoining border states and instill fear of administration among violators to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

"We have enhanced vigil across the state to conduct a free and fair election," the CEO added. The team specifically urged the police and CRPF teams to keep strict vigilance and help curtail the drug menace.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state, won one seat.

The BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana in the last elections. Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

