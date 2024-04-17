Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is being "arrogant" but he will not be able to realise when his government will be gone.

He said there will be surprising results in the Lok Sabha elections as people are wise enough.

The politics of religion, language and castes does not have a place in a democracy which is governed by the Constitution, he said.

Gehlot further said, "The way you are dividing India in the name of religion, in the name of caste and doing politics in the name of religion, this is not appropriate in a democracy."

He said the BJP seems to be projecting the slogan of winning 400 seats as if they have secured a lifetime contract and there will be no elections further.

He was speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer in support of Congress candidate Ummedaram Beniwal from the Barmer parliamentary seat.

Terming the electoral bond scheme as the biggest scam, Gehlot said even Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has stated that the scheme is the "biggest scam" in the world.

