Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called and spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday morning to enquire about the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

In the nearly 20 minute call, CM Reddy illustrated the urgency with which the government responded on getting the news, rushing Minister Uttam Reddy to the spot, and deployment of the NRDF and SRDF rescue squads, according to a statement released by the CM's office.

CM Revanth Reddy elaborated on the steps taken for the medical relief on those injured and the reach out to the families of those trapped inside.

Rahul Gandhi appreciated the action taken along with the constant vigil and monitoring; and asked the government to leave no stone unturned to try to save the trapped workers.

Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy's office shared the updates on the rescue operations currently ongoing in the SLBC tunnel.

The videos shared show National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials near the collapsed debris and shouting in the hopes of any workers hearing their calls. The officials however have not yet been able to confirm the location of the workers who are feared trapped in there.

The officials shouted the names of Manoj, Srinivas, Dwivedi, some of the workers who are feared trapped. The video also showed some water flowing in the tunnel, which the rescue officials are trying to drain out too.

Earlier today, NDRF intensified rescue efforts to rescue the 8 workers who are feared rapped behind the debris in the tunnel. However, due to debris blocking the area, the team has not yet been able to confirm their exact 'location', an NDRF official told ANI.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta told ANI that the force has covered around 13.5 kilometres inside the tunnel, primarily using locomotives and conveyor belts.

Speaking to ANI, Datta said, "Yesterday around 10 PM we went inside to check what the situation is like. The locomotives were used to go inside the tunnel. From the gate of the tunnel, we covered around 13.5 km in total. We covered 11 km by train and then we covered the rest of 2 km by conveyor belt and by walking."

NDRF and Indian Army Engineer Task Force of Engineer Regiment and Medical Detachment from Field Hospital mobilised with water pumps and excavators are on site for rescue ops.

Union Minister G Kishen Reddy said, "The Govt. of India is closely monitoring and working with the state authorities in the rescue efforts and is providing all necessary support." (ANI)

