New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna and said that his decades of work significantly contributed to Karnataka's development.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Shri S.M. Krishna. His decades of work significantly contributed to Karnataka's development and Bengaluru's transformation into a technological hub. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is extremely saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka SM Krishna.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former Union Minister, Shri S M Krishna. A true champion of development, he made significant contributions to the state and the nation. It is a personal loss for me, for we worked as colleagues, both at the State and National level," Kharge posted on X.

Kharge further said that his vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in the Karnataka's progress

"His vision, dedication and exceptional public service played a pivotal role in Karnataka's progress, while his approach to balance welfare with development placed a global stamp on Bengaluru's transformative paradigm. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister and former Union External Affairs Minister, SM Krishna.

In his message, the Governor highlighted SM Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister and former Union External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna. He served the state and the country with dedication in various capacities -- as Union Minister, State Minister, and Governor. His passing is an irreparable loss to the country," the Governor stated.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to SM Krishna's family, saying, "I pray that his family finds the strength to bear this profound grief, and may his soul rest in peace."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah said, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

