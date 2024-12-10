Khammam, December 10: A 14-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping in front of a train in Khammam district on Monday, December 9. The Class 10 student, who had been unwell recently, was on her way to school to appear for her first-term exam. Police suspect the tragic incident occurred after the girl was scolded by her mother for taking longer than expected to buy a pen from a nearby store. Distressed by the confrontation, the girl left home and later took the extreme step near the railway tracks.

According to a report by The Times of India, the girl had been attending school only in the afternoon sessions due to her illness and was preparing for her exams. On the day of the incident, she had gone out to buy a pen, a task which took longer than usual. When she returned home, her mother questioned her and scolded her for being late. The girl, upset by the reprimand and feeling misunderstood, walked out of the house, and hours later, her lifeless body was discovered near the railway tracks in Mamillagudem. Mulugu Shocker: Sub-Inspector Dies by Suicide by Shooting Himself With His Service Weapon at Resort in Telangana, Probe Underway.

As reported by The Hindu, the girl’s family, who had recently relocated to Khammam from Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, was unaware of her emotional distress. The parents, particularly her mother, had been concerned about her tardiness, which reportedly led to a brief but intense argument. The family’s shock deepened when the girl’s body was found by passersby, who alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP). Telangana: 24-Year-Old Dies by Suicide by Jumping From 13th Floor of Mind Space Building in Rangareddy, FIR Registered.

Authorities rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital mortuary. As per the reports, the girl had been preparing for her first-term exam and had planned to go to school that afternoon, but tragically never made it. The GRP has registered a case and is trying to piece together the circumstances leading to the girl's heartbreaking decision.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

