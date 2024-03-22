Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Friday announced two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, which is set to be held on May 13.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar will contest from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary seat, while former IAS officer P Venkatram Reddy has been fielded from the Medak Lok Sabha seat, the party announced on Friday.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar resigned as Bahujan Samaj Party's Telangana unit president earlier this week, while P Venkatram Reddy is currently an MLC.

The announcement was made by BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Out of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, a total of 13 candidates have been announced by BRS so far in Telangana.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

