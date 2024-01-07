Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) As part of their preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh on Sunday met those party candidates who lost the recent assembly polls in the state, a party functionary said.

Of the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 54 in the elections held last year. While the Congress won 35 seats, the Gondwana Gantantra Party bagged one.

During the ‘Lok Sabha Election Action Plan Meeting' at the state BJP office here, the candidates were asked to come up with strategies to improve the party's prospects in their respective assembly segments in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Kiran Singh Deo urged the party workers to connect with one another and the public through the ‘Namo App' as much as possible.

He also asked the BJP leaders to become the brand ambassadors for the app, stressing that their target is to win all the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party had won 9 seats in the 2019 polls.

The state BJP chief also asked party workers to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22 as the festival lights.

