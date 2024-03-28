Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 28 (ANI): Congress candidate from the Rajsamand constituency, Sudarshan Singh Rawat, on Wednesday refused to contest the election, citing a lack of preparation for it.

Rawat said the decision to nominate him from Rajsamand constituency came as a surprise, as he had already informed the party about his unwillingness to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Shocker: Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Stabbed With Knife by Three Students for Not Helping in Copying During SSC Exam; Trio Booked.

"I have conveyed my message (about returning the ticket) and the party will soon declare the candidate... My entire focus was on Bhim-Devgarh, My father and I have 25-30 years of relationship with Bhim-Devgarh. All the party workers, including me, wanted to stay here and work for the upcoming 5 years. I have decided on a political region for myself, but it's the party's prerogative to send anywhere. We had a detailed discussion in this regard and they've assured me that I won't be contesting this election but then came this surprise... I think I don't have enough preparation for the election," he told ANI.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

Also Read | Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Party: Veteran Bollywood Actor Meets Maharashtra CM Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) managed to win 24 seats in the state, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure only 1 seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)