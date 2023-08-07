New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 12 noon, within minutes of resuming business after the weekend break, due to opposition protests over the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House met, the opposition members were on their feet and came to the well of the House protesting over the continuing violence in Manipur and demanding a statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Bihar: Bhagalpur Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Six People Including Three Women Arrested.

A visibly disturbed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the opposition MPs whether they were interested in taking part in the Question Hour which was the scheduled business.

“Don't you want Question Hour to function? This House is not for sloganeering. Do you come to the House only for sloganeering?” Birla said.

Also Read | Mahesh Baghel Comes Back to Life After ‘Death’: Declared ‘Dead’, Ex-BJP District President in Agra Revives While Family Was Preparing for Cremation.

As the opposition members continued their protests and sloganeering, the speaker adjourned the proceedings.

The Manipur violence has rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government was ready for a debate on the Manipur issue.

The speaker also had said that the opposition can't decide who would reply, on behalf of the government, to the debate.

The opposition subsequently moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, apparently aiming to force the prime minister to speak on the Manipur violence.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)