Agra, August 8: Former BJP District President of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Mahesh Baghel, experienced a miraculous turn of events after being declared "brought dead" by doctors. Mahesh Baghel's health deteriorated abruptly, prompting his admission to a hospital, where doctors had pronounced him "dead". Astonishingly, approximately thirty minutes later, Baghel came back to life and received medical care.

Reportedly, Baghel was initially taken to his residence in Sarai Khwaja after being declared dead. Mourning relatives were taken aback when Baghel suddenly exhibited movement and opened his eyes. Reacting promptly, his family rushed him to a hospital in New Agra, where he is presently undergoing treatment.

Lakhan Singh Baghel, the younger brother of Mahesh Baghel, shared that his elder sibling's blood pressure currently stands at 114/70, and his condition has notably improved due to the ongoing treatment. This unexpected and remarkable incident has left the community astonished and hopeful for Baghel's complete recovery.

A similar instance occurred in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where an 81-year-old woman named Haribheji was pronounced brain dead by doctors in January 2023, only to miraculously come back to life while being transported to a crematorium. Haribheji was admitted to the Firozabad trauma centre on December 23, 2022, following a brain haemorrhage. Tragically, her brain function ceased, leading doctors to declare her dead.

However, as her family prepared for her final rites, Haribheji regained consciousness. Despite this extraordinary turn of events, her health remained fragile, and she passed away the following day.

