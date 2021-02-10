New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members' participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.

K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced that the timing of the House has been extended till 12 mid-night.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was a long list of speakers who wanted to participate in the general discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22.

