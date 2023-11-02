New Delhi, November 2: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday revoked Lakshadweep MP and NCP member Mohammed Faizal PP's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament, weeks after the Supreme Court permitted him to continue his membership as a parliamentarian.

"In view of order dated 09.10.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(10)/2023/TO(B) dated the 4th October, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat read. NCP MP Mohammed Faizal Disqualified from Lok Sabha After Kerala HC Verdict.

The Supreme Court on October stayed the Kerala High Court order refusing to suspend the conviction of Lakshadweep politician Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case. The top court also permitted him to continue his membership as a parliamentarian.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol also issued notice to the concerned respondents on the Mohammed Faizal plea. The top court, while staying the Kerala High Court order dated October 3 this year, said, "The interim order passed by this Court in favour of the petitioner in remand order is made operational." Mohammed Faizal: Supreme Court Allows Lakshadweep Politician to Continue as MP, Stays Kerala HC Order Refusing to Suspend His Conviction.

On August 22, the top court remanded the matter to the High Court to reconsider Faizal's plea again but with a clarification that the benefit of the suspension of conviction order would continue for Faizal till the High Court decides it again. Mohammed Faizal had moved the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order rejecting his plea seeking suspension of his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

