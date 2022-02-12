New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Lauding the members for their "constructive cooperation" and "active participation" in the first phase of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the House saw 121 per cent productivity.

The House was on Friday adjourned till March 14 for the second half of the budget session.

"In the first phase of Budget Session, the House achieved productivity of 121 per cent with the active participation and constructive cooperation of the members. There was extensive discussion and dialogue on the subjects in the House. This tradition strengthens democracy. The confidence of citizens in democratic institutions increases," he said.

The Speaker said that the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address took place for over 15 hours instead of the 12 hours that were allocated. He said 60 members took part in the debate and 60 members laid their speeches on the table of the House.

He said the discussion on union budget took place for 15 hours and 33 minutes instead of the allotted 12 hours and 81 members took part in the debate while 63 members laid their speeches on the table of the House.

He said the members sat late to fulfil their constitutional duties despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. The second part of the session will be held till April 8. (ANI)

