Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited the Gorakhnath temple here and offered prayers amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

He offered flowers at the Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath Samadhi and took the temple prasad.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Dumariyaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan and Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey were present on the occasion.

Earlier, he was welcomed at the Gorakhpur airport and on his way to the temple, he garlanded the statue of martyr Gautam Gurung.

Birla told reporters that he is fortunate to have got an opportunity to visit the temple, which gives spiritual knowledge, inspiration and moral values.

“I want to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he associated the temple with social work,” he said, adding that educational institutes, cowshed and hospital being run by it show an effort to ensure welfare of the last man in society.

“At present, the Nath sect is putting in all efforts to safeguard the Indian culture, tradition and religion, for which I want to thank them," he said.

To a question on increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas, he said the work of Parliament is to have discussion on all important issues.

While attending the Basti Mahotsava as the chief guest, he said high turnout in elections proves that people's faith in democracy has increased.

