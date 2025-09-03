New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need for public discourse and dialogue among various stakeholders to uphold the primacy of human dignity through timely justice.

He acknowledged that numerous obstacles within the legal and administrative systems continue to delay justice. Birla called upon citizens and thinkers alike to reflect on the crucial question of ensuring prompt and fair justice for all.

Birla made these remarks during the 11th Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture held in New Delhi on Wednesday, themed "Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century."

He highlighted that the framers of the Indian Constitution, led by Dr B R Ambedkar, deeply embedded principles of humanity, equality, justice, socio-economic rights, and freedoms within the Constitution. Special emphasis was placed on human dignity in both the constitutional articles and the Constituent Assembly debates.

Birla stressed the importance of the judiciary, executive, and legislature working collaboratively to enhance their functioning and ensure speedy justice for all. He praised scholars who have contributed their expertise to strengthening India's democratic institutions.

Discussing ongoing reforms, he noted that India is continually evolving its legal framework to align with democratic values, while acknowledging that challenges related to safeguarding human dignity and justice persist, demanding comprehensive reforms and thoughtful solutions.

Reflecting on the life and legacy of former MP, jurist, diplomat, and scholar Dr. L.M. Singhvi, Birla described his journey as truly inspirational. Dr Singhvi made significant contributions as a constitutional expert, legal scholar, writer, and poet, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire.

Birla recalled Dr Singhvi's profound impact not only on India but also on the drafting of constitutions around the world. He also highlighted Dr Singhvi's vital role in promoting Indian democracy, culture, knowledge, trade, and the dignity of Indians abroad. Birla said that Dr Singhvi's multifaceted personality motivates all Indians to innovate, think creatively, and contribute meaningfully to the nation. (ANI)

