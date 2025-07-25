New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called for an all-party meeting after the lower house was adjourned amid sloganeering and protests by Opposition members, urging for members to let the house function properly.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion regarding a session on Operation Sindoor. The proposed 16-hour discussion in Parliament is set for July 28.

Earlier today, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned. While the upper house is set to meet now on Monday 11 AM, Lok Sabha is set to convene again at 2 PM.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for the House to function with discussions and dialogues, including the Question Hour, to continue, amid protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Efforts are currently being made to reach a consensus during the all-party meeting.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on several key issues of public importance, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"There's a way to register a protest. If you don't want to run the Parliament...the house is adjourned till 2:00 PM today," Birla said earlier while addressing the lower house, as the Opposition members entered the well of the house, holding placards.

Before adjourning, the Speaker urged the opposition members to allow the lower house to function normally and objected to the banners, saying that the "stalemate" is not good.

"Come, there will be a discussion to end the stalemate. There will also be representatives from the government...If there is disagreement, it should be expressed as per house norms," Birla said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "Mass Disenfranchisement of 52 Lakh Voters in Bihar", which he called as a "deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi Government using the Election Commission."

The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments for the last four days since it began on July 21. Yesterday, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday joined the protest by MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the ongoing SIR of voter rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The protest, which entered its fifth consecutive day, was held at Parliament's Makar Dwar.

Several senior Congress leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, also participated in the protest. (ANI)

