New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the tragic roof collapse at a school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

Om Birla paid tribute to the deceased and the grief-stricken families.

Also Read | Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix and Mojflix Among 25 Apps Banned in India for Soft Porn Content on OTT Platforms; Check Full List Here.

Sharing an X post, the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote, "The accident caused by the collapse of the school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely painful. I offer humble tributes to the children who lost their lives in this tragic incident. May God grant them a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this unbearable pain."

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Om Shanti," the X post read.

Also Read | SC on Delimitation: Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Increase Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1948607245799096401

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid condolences to the families of the deceased in the tragic roof collapse at a school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

Rajnath Singh also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Sharing an X post, the Defence Minister wrote, "Saddened by the tragic accident at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The loss of young, innocent lives is beyond words. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident that claimed the lives of at least three students.

Rajasthan Chief Minister have also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured students receive proper treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "The tragic accident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children."

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble souls and give strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

At least seven students died and several were injured after the Jhalawar Primary School roof collapsed on Friday, Rajasthan Education Department stated.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania and the District Collector had rushed to the site following the mishap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)