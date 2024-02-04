New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker M. Ananthasayanam Ayyangar on the occasion of his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Members of Parliament; former Members; and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to Ayyangar.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Senior officers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats also paid tribute to Ayyangar.

M.A. Ayyangar was a veteran freedom fighter and eminent parliamentarian. He was a member of the Central Legislative Assembly, Constituent Assembly, Provisional Parliament and First to Third Lok Sabha. When the First Lok Sabha was constituted in 1952, M.A. Ayyangar was the unanimous choice to be its Deputy Speaker, having earlier served as the Deputy Speaker of the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) and Deputy Speaker of the Provisional Parliament.

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayoral Election Results Controversy: Supreme Court To Hear on February 5 Plea Filed by AAP-Congress Candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

After the sudden demise of the then Speaker, G.V. Mavalankar, he was unanimously elected to preside over the Lok Sabha on March 8, 1956. Ayyangar was, once again, unanimously elected the Speaker of the Second Lok Sabha in 1957. Though elected to the Third Lok Sabha, he resigned soon after to assume office as the Governor of Bihar.

Ayyangar passed away on March 19, 1978. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)