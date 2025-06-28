New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Annual Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II at Tapovan in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Monday, 30 June, 2025, a release said on Saturday.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh; Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Kuldeep Singh Pathania; Speaker, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly; Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly; Harshwardhan Chauhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Himachal Pradesh and other dignitaries will grace the Inaugural Session.

The theme of the Conference is: "Good Governance in the Digital Era: Managing Resources, Defending Democracy, and Embracing Innovation"

During the two days Conference featuring a series of plenary sessions and discussions on significant legislative and constitutional topics, the dignitaries will deliberate on the following topics: Role of Legislatures in Managing the State Resources vis-a-vis Development of the State, Provisions as to Disqualification on Grounds of Defection under 10th Schedule of the Article 102 (2) & 191(2) and Usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in Legislatures.

The valedictory session on July 1 will be graced by Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, who will address the gathering and deliver the concluding remarks.

A spiritual highlight of the event will be a special interaction with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, bringing a moment of peace and reflection to the proceedings.

The Conference aims to serve as a vital platform for strengthening democratic institutions, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative approaches to governance and legislative functioning in the contemporary era. (ANI)

