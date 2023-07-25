Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is all set to inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on July 30.

All existing and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other invitees will be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Missing IIT Hyderabad Student Karthik Found Dead on Beach in Visakhapatnam, Suicide Suspected.

Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 30.

“The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam along with cabinet colleagues, and members of Assam Legislative Assembly will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the programme," the Deputy Speaker said.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrulla Case: Father of Indian Woman, Who Went to Pakistan To Meet ‘Facebook Friend’, Says His Daughter Is ‘Mentally Disturbed, Eccentric’.

"The new building has new features. We are planning for e-Vidhan that is also very shortly will have in the new building. It will be a very modern assembly in Assam for the first time. Next assembly session will be held in the new building,” Momin further said.

He added that the construction of the new building was started long before during the Congress regime and it has been re-designed a little bit.

“After our government has come, we have intensified the works and on July 30 the new building will be inaugurated,” Momin said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)