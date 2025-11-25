Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Lokayukta officials conducted raids on the residence and office of Professor Subhaschandra Natikar of Karnataka University, Dharwad, on Tuesday.

The raids took place at his house in Shetter Colony, in the Sociology Department, the Ambedkar Studies Centre, and his private residence in Talikoti, Koppal district. The operation in Dharwad was led by Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa and was carried out following complaints regarding the possession of inappropriate assets.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Get INR 3,000 of November and December Payments Together.

Professor Subhaschandra Natikar serves in the Department of Sociology and is the Coordinator of the Ambedkar Studies Centre at Karnataka University.

Earlier in July, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted search operations across the State in connection with complaints regarding alleged disproportionate asset cases registered against five government officials.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 25, 2025: Sunteck Realty, Bharat Electronics and HUDCO Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru on July 29.The officers who came under investigation included Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan; K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru; N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru, Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District and Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitization Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District.

The series of raids followed similar statewide raids last week.

On July 23, the Karnataka Lokayukta also conducted a raid on the residence and office of Sunil Kumar, an Executive Engineer in the Health and Family Welfare Department. According to Lokayukta officials, raids were conducted at Sunil Kumar's residence and office in Kalaburagi. Lokayukta officials are examining documents found during the searches.

Sunil Kumar is serving in the Engineer Department of Kalaburagi district. He is a resident of Hallikheda B village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

In another Lokayukta operation, gold ornaments, cash, watches and other articles were found in the residence of Maruthi Bagli, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, in Bidar. The raid was led by Lokayukta Deputy SP Hanumantharai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)