Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta has unearthed an extortion racket involving its IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi along with a person, where the government officers were blackmailed and threatened, and the extorted money was converted into crypto currency.

According to a statement issued by the Lokayukta on Thursday, a person identified as Ningappa Sawant was arrested for threatening and blackmailing Excise and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials. He used to make WhatsApp calls to them.

Investigation revealed that he used to extort money using the codeword ‘KG'. He had 24 crypto wallets and among them 13 wallets had an investment of Rs 4.92 crore.

"Furthermore, during the investigation, it was found that Srinath Mahadeva Joshi, IPS, was in contact with the accused Ningappa in the above case, and a search warrant was obtained against him from the High Court dated June 15, 2025 and his house was searched," the Lokayukta said in its statement.

The ombudsman said the IPS officer was summoned to appear for questioning on the same day and the notice was issued to him. It further said that the Karnataka High Court has granted a temporary stay on the investigation.

Similarly, Ningappa has also got a temporary stay by the High Court on the investigation.

"In view of all the above matters, it has been prima facie found in the investigation that the former Superintendent of Police of Bangalore City Police Division, Srinath Mahadeva Joshi, IPS, was in constant contact with the accused and illegally collected money," the statement read.

Since it has been found that Joshi had violated the rules of The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, the Lokayukta has directed the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to take appropriate action against him as per the rules and to provide necessary information to this office about the action taken, the anti-corruption body said.

