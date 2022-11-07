New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi was on Monday appointed as the chairperson of the Law Commission, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi have been appointed as members of the commission, he said.

"The central government is pleased to appoint Justice Rituraj Awasthi, retired HC chief justice as chairperson, Law Commission of India, and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as members of the commission," Rijiju tweeted.

