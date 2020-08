Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Two Rajasthan youth drowned in a lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district while attempting to take a selfie on Saturday, an official said.

Mukesh Kumar and Amarjeet, both aged 18, drowned in Pong Dam lake near Bathu in Jawali police station, he added.

They are residents of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district and came to Kangra's Naga Bari village in Nurpur tehsil in connection with plucking mangoes.

They visited the area to see the beauty of Pong Dam lake on Saturday morning and went into the deep waters to take a selfie, he added.

When one of the youths started drowning, the other went close to him in an effort to save him but both of them drowned, he added.

Police reached the spot and the matter was being investigated.

Jawali Sub Divisional Magistrate Saleem Ajam and tehsildar Sant Ram Nagar also visited the spot.

