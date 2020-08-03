Thane, August 3: A loud explosion was heard in the MIDC area in Dombivali in Thane district at around 5:30pm on Monday and officials said it may have come from a chemical unit there.

A Manpada police station official said fire brigade personnel and local authorities had rushed to the spot and further details were awaited.

He added that preliminary reports from the site do not suggest any casualty due to the explosion.

