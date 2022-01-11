Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be handed the appointment letter in the rank of DSP of Assam Police by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, Chief Minister's office said.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hand over the appointment letter to Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain in the rank of DSP, Assam Police, tomorrow," Assam CMO said in a statement.

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to bag a Bronze medal at the quadrennial event, held last year. (ANI)

