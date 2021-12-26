Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred around 18:50 hours at a depth of 5 km.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

