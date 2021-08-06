Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): As monsoon rains increase the water level in rivers Ganga and Yamuna, the low-lying areas of Prayagraj have been inundated and the administration is on high alert.

The people including shopkeepers and boat owners living in the low-lying areas at Sangam moved to safer places.

Water also entered the 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' near Sangam at Prayagraj on Thursday.

"Today Ganga has bathed Lord Hanuman, which is a very auspicious event. I just want to request everyone to worship Lord Hanuman and Ganga river and also follow all the COVID-19 rules while coming to the temple," said the temple priest. (ANI)

