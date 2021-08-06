Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch has been teased by the company on its official Instagram page. In a new Instagram post, BGMI announced 50 million download amazing rewards for gamers. These rewards will be given to BGMI players once the game achieves 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. As the game is launched for Android users only, it is evident that only Android BGMI players will get access to these rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launched, Here’s How To Download PUBG’s Indian Version.

As per the latest Instagram post, the company has confirmed that it is preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS. Also, we can see an apple emoji at the end of the statement.

This hints that both the game and rewards will be made available to iOS users as well. However, there is no official word from Krafton yet regarding when will the game be launched for the iOS platform.

As far as rewards are concerned, users will get access to three of them which includes 'Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3', 'Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3' and 'Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1'. Battlegrounds Mobile India currently sits at 46 million downloads on Play Store. The first reward will be unlocked when the game hits 48 million downloads, the second reward will be available to users when BGMI acquires 49 million downloads and the last reward when the game hits 50 million. All these rewards will be made available in the in-game event centre.

