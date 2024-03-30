Deoria, March 30: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old woman and her three children were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded in a village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 4 am in Dumri village located within the Bhaluani police station limits, they said.

The cylinder exploded when tea was being prepared by Aarti Devi, police said. Senior officials arrived in the village after the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they said, adding that forensic and fire department teams are also at the spot.

Shivshankar Gupta, the deceased woman's husband, was getting ready to step out of the house and tea was being prepared when the cylinder exploded, police said. Besides Aarti, the couple's daughters -- Aanchal (14) and Srishti (11) -- and son Kundan (12) were killed in the incident, they added.