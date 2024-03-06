In a tragic incident, at least five people of a family were killed, and four others sustained injuries in a fire caused by the LPG cylinders blast in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident occurred at a house in the Kakori region on Tuesday at around 10:30 pm. Lucknow: Road Caves in Vikashnagar, Viral Video Shows Car Dangling Dangerously on Edge of Huge Sinkhole.

Lucknow LPG Cylinder Blast

VIDEO | Five people were killed in a cylinder blast in Kakori near Lucknow late last night. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ceJDaRBoU8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2024

