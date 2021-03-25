New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday fielded Mangala Angadi as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Belgaum constituency in Karnataka, which fell vacant following the death of her husband and Union minister Suresh Angadi last year.

The party also fielded K Ratna Prabha, a former IAS officer, from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.

Its Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao had died last year.

Both Rao and Angadi passed away after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The list released by the BJP also has names of its nine candidates for as many assembly bypolls spread across six states.

Elections to these seats will be held on April 17 and results will be declared on May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)