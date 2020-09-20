New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Sunday passed a bill which seeks to upgrade the Gujarat-based Raksha Shakti University as an institution of national importance and also change its name.

In a brief debate before its passage by a voice vote, Abdul Khaliq of the Congress wondered about the need to upgrade the university.

According to the proposal, the Rashtriya Raksha University (in place of Raksha Shakti University) will be a multi-disciplinary institution to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders.

While the Raksha Shakti University is a state university, the Rashtriya Raksha University will be a central institute.

It will also help to fulfil the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialised knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, criminal justice system and correctional administration, according to the bill.

