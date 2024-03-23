Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress's list of candidates for seven out of nine seats in Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw the national party renominate key MPs, including Karti P Chidambaram and S Jothimani, from Sivaganga and Karur, respectively.

Former IAS Officer Sasikant Senthil, who quit the government service in 2019 saying democracy was under threat, has been fielded from the reserved Tiruvallur constituency. He had also headed the Congress' election war room strategy in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Jaish-E-Mohammad Module in Srinagar, Four Arrested.

Karti is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. He won from Sivaganga in 2019 and has been fielded by the party again from the southern segment for the April 16 Lok Sabha polls.

Jothimani and B Manickam Tagore have been fielded again from Karur and Virudhunagar constituencies, respectively.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Meets Him at ED Office (Watch Video).

Dr K Vishnu Prasad, representing Arani in the outgoing House, has been nominated from Cuddalore this time. He is also a former MLA.

Similarly, incumbent Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth has been given a ticket for the coming polls from the same segment. He was elected in 2021 in a bypoll necessitated due to the death of then Kanniyakumari Congress MP and his father, H Vasanthakumar.

K Gopinath, a former MLA, is the Congress' pick from Krishnagiri.

As per the seat-sharing deal with the DMK, Congress was allotted 9 seats in Tamil Nadu--Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur (SC), Mayiladuthurai, Tirunelveli, Karur and Virudhunagar.

The party has been allotted the lone Puducherry segment as well. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)