Garud (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the public meeting organised at Ramlila Maidan, Garud (Bageshwar) on Saturday. CM Dhami said that BJP's Almora candidate Ajay Tamta has continuously served the area, and has taken forward the work of the area. He said that Ajay Tamta has always advocated for the region in the Government of India.

He said that every vote the public will give to Ajay Tamta will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the PM for the third time.

Also Read | Puthandu Vazthukal 2024 Images & Tamil New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Puthandu With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and SMS.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's respect and self-respect have increased. India has progressed as a major power in the world. India has made its mark in the world. The world today awaits India's stand on every major event."

He said that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, today our country is touching new heights of development and self-reliance.

Also Read | Live News Updates Today.

He said, "In the last 10 years, roads, hospitals, universities have been constructed on a large scale in the country. India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. India is emerging as a world power in front of the whole world. The Prime Minister has worked for the welfare of every section."

The Chief Minister said that the Garud Bageshwar region will set a new record of votes on April 19.

He said, "PM Modi has fulfilled his guarantees by running the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Due to this happiness is spreading in the lives of crores of people of the country."

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the central government has taken many historic decisions in the national interest. "Article 370 has been abolished from Kashmir. CAA has been implemented in the country. Triple Talaq has been abolished. After a long wait, the construction work of a grand Ram temple has been done in Ayodhya. This year for the first time Ram Navami, Lord Ram will celebrate in his home. Today the Indian Army goes across the border and does a surgical strike. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been implemented, taking women forward," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has a special attachment to the army. "After decades, the demand for One Rank-One Pension has been fulfilled. Work is being done to provide good clothes and weapons to the soldiers," CM Dhami said.

He said that the state government is working with full commitment for the honor and welfare of the martyrs and ex-servicemen. Military Dham is being constructed in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken many historic decisions to make Uttarakhand better. "The public formed the BJP government in the assembly elections. Fulfilling the promise made before the elections, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been passed in the state," he said.

He said that the state government has taken strict action against the long-running copying and an anti-copying law has been implemented. He said that the number of jobs given in 22 years, the same number of jobs have been given in the last 2 years. "Along with this, the conversion law, anti-riot law have been approved. Women are being given 30 percent reservation in government jobs," he added.

The Chief Minister said that along with implementing strict laws, the state government has started Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana Uttarakhand Ayushman Yojana, Old Age Pension Scheme, 3 free gas refills in a year for poor families, Home Stay Scheme, Ghasiari Kalyan Yojana for the welfare of every section of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has done much work on roads, health services, and drinking water in the entire district including Bageshwar Assembly.

He said that in December 2023, various development works to be done in Bageshwar at a cost of about 42 crores were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid. Along with this, in September 2022, works worth more than 22 crores were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid in Bageshwar Assembly.

"The work of the roadways depot and roadways workshop is in progress. The work of construction of a 100-bed critical unit in Kholi is in progress. Many drinking water schemes have been constructed in the entire assembly constituency. Irrigation lift schemes have been constructed at 8 places for the convenience of farmer brothers. Along with this, many important works are also going on," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India and the state are witnessing all-round development.

"Congress wants to drown India in the quagmire of corruption again. For the last 10 years, the people of the country have shown the Congress the way out of power, due to which the Congress is yearning to indulge in corruption," he further said.

He said that on the one hand BJP is talking about Uniform Civil Code, while the power-hungry Congress is talking about imposing Sharia law. "But the people of the country have become aware, and Congress will not succeed. Congress does not have any issue. After losing the election, they will blame EVMs," he added.

He said that on one side there is PM Modi who considers the whole country as a family, on the other side there is Congress, the mother of dynasty politics, which gives importance to only one family.

He said that Congress is not only dynastic but also anti-women. The Chief Minister appealed to all and said that on the coming April 19, everyone should together contribute to making the BJP candidate Ajay Tamta victorious again and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)