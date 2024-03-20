Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared candidates for six seats in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

While Ziaur Rahman Burk will contest on SP ticket from Sambhal, Manoj Chaudhary will be the party candidate from Baghpat.

Also Read | Haryana Factory Explosion: Five Workers Killed in Boiler Blast at Auto Parts Manufacturing Facility in Rewari; Case Registered Against Owners.

The list released by the SP said Rahul Awana will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar will be the party candidate from Pilibhit and Rajeev Rai from Ghosi.

Rajendra S Bind will contest on an SP ticket from Mirzapur, it said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJPR President Chirag Paswan To Contest LS Polls From Bihar's Hajipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)