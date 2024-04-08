Noida, Apr 8 (PTI) None of the candidates for election to Lok Sabha from Gautam Buddh Nagar took back their names on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, officials said.

With this, there will be 15 candidates in the fray from the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat in western Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections 2024.

"No candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency withdrew his nomination till the time fixed for withdrawal of nomination today, April 8," the district information office said in a brief statement.

A total of 34 contenders, including 25 Independents, had filed nominations from the constituency out of which applications of 19 were rejected after scrutiny on April 5.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, those still in the fray are BJP's Mahesh Sharma, Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar, BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki, Rajeev Mishra (Jai Hind National Party), Naresh Nautiyal (Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta), Manish Kumar Dwivedi (Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party), Ran Singh Dudee (Super Power India Party), Narvadeshwar (Subhashwadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party), Kishor Singh (National Party), Bhim Prakash Jigyasu (Viron ke Vir Indian Party), and Km Shalu (Loktantrik Janshakti Party).

Also, Parag Kaushik, Mahkar Singh, Mohd Mumtaj Aalam and Shivam Ashutosh are fighting it out as Independent candidates.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin-cities of Noida and Greater Noida and is spread over five assembly segments, has over 26 lakh registered voters.

