New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a training programme on legislative drafting for officials of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Government of Haryana at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, on September 26.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Krishan Lal Middha and other dignitaries will grace the inaugural session.

Also Read | Did Rajnath Singh Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

According to the release, the Training Programme is being organised by the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in Collaboration with Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Spanning two days, the programme will cover a broad range of topics, including constitutional values shaping legislative drafting, the nature and language of drafting, the art of crafting precise legal language, and rules of interpretation, among others.

Also Read | Bhopal Tragedy: Woman and 11-Month-Old Daughter Die After Falling From Rooftop in Nishatpura, Probe Underway.

This training initiative is part of the flagship Legislative Drafting Programme launched by ICPS under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The inaugural session of the programme was held from May 15 to 26, 2023, and was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In addition to sessions conducted at the Parliament House Complex, ICPS has collaborated with National Law Universities to organise similar programmes in Gandhinagar, Lucknow, Shimla, Ranchi, Jabalpur, and Patna.

This 2-credit certificate course offers credits that may support participants' future academic or professional goals, depending on institutional policies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)