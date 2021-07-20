Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Lieutenant general JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-In-C), Southern Command, visited Trinetra Brigade and reviewed its operational preparedness.

An official release said on Monday that Brigadier Rajesh Verma, Commander of Trinetra Brigade, briefed Lt Gen Nain about the various operational, training, and administrative initiatives undertaken by the formation to meet the emerging challenges in the electro-magnetic domain.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Nain emphasized the changing character of warfare and highlighted that synergized 'Information Operations' is a war-winning strategy in the future battlefield.

Later, he visited the Army Sports Institute (ASI) at Pune, where he was briefed by Colonel Rakesh Yadav, Commandant ASI, on the training methodology and facilities available for the same.

The Army Commander expressed confidence in the future of sports in the country and extended his best wishes to the Mission Olympics team participating in the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

