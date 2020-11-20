Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 19 (ANI): Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss important security issues, officials said.

According to officials, the two discussed important security issues and the overall security management in the Union Territory. "GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing scenario along with the forward areas including the Line of Control (LoC)," officials said.

Anti-terrorist operations and matters pertaining to coordination with other security forces were also briefed by the GOC. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the security forces for their operational synergy and their success in recent counter-terrorism operations.

Sustained coordination between security forces and the civil administration is crucial to meet security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said. (ANI)

