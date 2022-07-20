Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Customs sleuths have arrested a passenger who had flown in from Dubai and seized air guns, telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs. 20,54,000 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, informed the officials on Tuesday.

The materials were recovered from a passenger coming from Dubai via flight no. IX-194.

The passenger was intercepted on the basis of database while attempting to pass through green channel without any declaration to Customs.

"During the examination of his luggage 10 air Guns, telescopic sights mountable on arms and other misc. arms accessories were recovered. During subsequent interrogation, the pax was found to be not in possession of licit documents," read an official statement.

The goods have been seized for contravention of Customs Act, 1962 read with Baggage Rules, 2016, Foreign Trade (D&R) Act 1992 and Arms Rules, 2016.

The passenger has been arrested and will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Lucknow for judicial custody.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on July 14, the Customs department at Indira Gandhi International airport arrested an Indian couple who had arrived from Vietnam and seized at least 45 guns worth more than Rs 22 lakh from their bags.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, the accused couple admitted their previous involvement in the smuggling of 25 guns having a value of more than Rs 12 lakh.

"An Indian couple that arrived from Vietnam was nabbed and 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags seized. They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," said the Commissioner of Customs, Indira Gandhi International Airport and General.

While the National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed the functionality of the seized guns in a preliminary report, the Customs said that a ballistic report will confirm whether they are genuine.(ANI)

