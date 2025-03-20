Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) In order to handle surge in summer passenger traffic, and to enhance the overall efficiency of operations, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has re-worked the timings for flight operations as well as for the recarpeting of runway and upgradation of AGL (aeronautical ground lighting).

This new schedule will be implemented from 21 March onwards, an official statement issued here said.

Keeping the convenience of passenger convenience in mind, and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and service, the Lucknow airport has re-worked the timelines of the significant infrastructure project.

The recarpeting and AGL work will take place between 11 am to 5 pm from March 21 to July 15.

The flights will operate before 11 am and after 5 pm during the period.

However, due to curtailed work hours till July 15, the airport will continue runway recarpeting and AGL work within the 105 metres from centre line between 11 am to 3 pm from July 16 to August 15. During this period, flights, both domestic and international, will operate before 11 am and after 3 pm.

The recarpeting of runway 09/27 is part of CCSIA's ongoing commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services, it said.

CCSIA, is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, flagship incubator of globally diversified Adani Group.

