New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A Lucknow-bound Indigo flight from Chandigarh was cancelled after the pilot detected a technical issue during pre-flight checks, sources informed on Sunday.

The Indigo flight 6E 146 was scheduled to depart from Chandigarh.

As a precautionary measure, all passengers onboard were safely deplaned.

"The issue was identified prior to departure, and the aircraft did not proceed with takeoff. The affected passengers were either accommodated on alternate flights or offered a full refund," sources said.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight (6E 6764) from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a 'fuel mayday' call due to insufficient fuel in the plane, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Thursday.

"The diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute," they said.

"The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:15 PM. During the refuelling process, passengers were provided refreshments, and their baggage was offloaded. Due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), the airline had to arrange for a fresh crew," sources said, adding that the flight subsequently departed for Chennai at 10:24 PM. (ANI)

