Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in a sapling plantation event under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Lucknow. CM Yogi wished Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day to the citizens of the state.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, CM Yogi said, "Today is a very auspicious and holy day... On this day, not only the followers of Sanatan Dharma but every Indian's desire to attain salvation was fulfilled... On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the country the Namami Gange Programme. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of our hearts for this."

Talking about the World Environment Day and tree plantation in Uttar Pradesh, he addressed the reality of climate change and noted the initiatives taken by his government.

He said, "The world is going through difficulties. These are man-made and man has to resolve them. That's why PM Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to develop a coordination and relationship with nature. He has named it EK Ped Maa Ke Naam."

"If monsoon arrives by June 23, which is also the 'Balidan Diwas' of Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, there will be a grand tree plantation event. July 1-7, a Van Mahotsav will be celebrated by the people of the state," the CM told ANI.

CM Yogi added, "This year's goal is to plant more than 35 crore trees. This (tree plantation) will go on till August 15. 210 crore trees have been planted in the last eight years, and 75-80 per cent of those trees are still alive. I wish Ganga Dussehra and World Environment Day to the citizens of the state."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today.

Sharing a social media post, CM Yogi said that he is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' program. He called it an expression of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India Excellent India).

Taking to X, he wrote, "Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!" (ANI)

