Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered a case against the private secretary of Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun for allegedly molesting a woman employee posted at Bhagidari Bhawan (a government office) here, sources said.

"A female employee working in Bhagidari Bhawan on Thursday filed a written complaint to Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, accusing the private secretary Jai Kishan Singh of outraging her modesty," they said.

"On the basis of the complaint, the minister directed the SHO of Gomti Nagar Police Station to take further legal action against the accused private secretary. The accused was taken to the police station for questioning," sources said.

Arun is Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare.

Meanwhile, Gomti Nagar Police Station SHO Brijesh Chandra Tiwari told PTI that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated.

